Buff City Soap headquarters in Bartlett reportedly moving to Dallas

BARTLETT, Tenn. – A Bartlett soap company with more than 30 locations says it plans to pick up and move to Dallas, Texas.

Buff City Soap took an everyday product and made it into a specialty item in high demand.

“We just like the soap with it being hand-made. It helps keep your skin moist. We just really enjoy it,” said James Larson of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Loyal customers flock to the various locations around the Mid-South, and as far away as Arizona and Florida, for the handmade, natural ingredient soaps.

Bartlett resident Brad Kellum started the idea in his garage. He was named Bartlett’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019.

It didn’t take long to become a sensation with stores all over. Recently new leadership was also announced, with Justin Delaney taking over as CEO.

Now, Buff City is moving its headquarters from Bartlett to Dallas.

Delaney declined our request for an interview to talk about the relocation.

But according to the Memphis Business Journal, the company decision was based on not having a hub at the airport in Memphis, which makes it harder and more expensive to move products.

As for as we know, the move won’t affect retail stores in the Mid-South, just the corporate office that was in Bartlett.

WREG talked to the John Threadgill, the President of the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce, about the loss of a growing business headquarters.

He said he had just recently learned of the move but had been following Buff City’s success and wished them well.

Threadgill says they hate to see the company move, especially with its local connection and unique product. But Bartlett can always say it started here.