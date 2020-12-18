Bryant’s Breakfast on Summer is up for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 52 years in business, the owners of Bryant’s Breakfast say they are calling it quits, and they hope someone new will carry on the business.

The restaurant’s owners confirmed they are selling the business on their website. In a Facebook post Thursday, they said:

Thank you Memphis for 52 years of your support!!! It has been a unique privilege to run the Bryant’s establishment for so long. While this was a tough decision to make, we believe this is the best choice for my family, the restaurant, and our amazing patrons. I look forward to seeing Bryant’s serve Memphians for many more years to come.

The longtime Summer Avenue landmark announced three weeks ago that it would temporarily close due to COVID.

Bryant’s Breakfast has been serving up sausage, biscuits and plate lunches at 3965 Summer since 1977. Jimmy and Jane Bryant originally opened the restaurant as a Loeb’s Bar-B-Q in 1968 in Parkway Village before moving the location and later making breakfast the main feature.