Bryant’s Breakfast on Summer says it’s temporarily shutting down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime Summer Avenue eatery is closing, although owners say they hope to come back, better than ever.

Bryant’s Breakfast has been serving up sausage, biscuits and plate lunches at 3965 Summer since 1977. Jimmy and Jane Bryant originally opened the restaurant as a Loeb’s Bar-B-Q in 1968 in Parkway Village before moving the location and later making breakfast the main feature.

The owners announced the temporary closure in a Facebook post marked “COVID-19 Update” over the weekend, saying they’d have to suspend their operations until they could “operate in a safe and productive environment where everyone’s health and safety is of top number one priority.”

“We will be back! We will be back better!” the post continued.

The Summer Avenue Merchant’s Association said Bryant’s Breakfast has 10 employees, most of whom have been there for 10 years, some for 20.