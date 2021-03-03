Bryant’s Breakfast on Summer has new owner; opening date ‘very near’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bryant’s Breakfast, a Summer Avenue staple for decades, has a new owner after the diner shut down last year.

Phil Bryant, the prior owner and son of founder Jimmy Bryant, “passed the torch” to a local investor group March 1, according to a press release.

“It was a tough decision selling our family restaurant – not just because of the personal history, experiences, and memories made, but because we didn’t want it to go into the wrong hands,” said Bryant. “Our main goal was to find the perfect person who would continue Bryant’s legacy for many years to come. We are elated to have found the ‘right’ people who have purchased the restaurant with the full intention of maintaining the heart and soul of Bryant’s,which many Memphians have come to know and love.”

Jimmy and Jane Bryant opened the restaurant in the Parkway Village area in 1968. Nine years later, the restaurant moved to its current location on Summer Avenue. Starting as a small barbecue joint, huge success was found when their now-famous breakfast menu was introduced.

No date has been set for reopening, but the Pickler Law Firm, which handled the sale, said Memphians can expect a return in the “very near future.”