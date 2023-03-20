MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Church members are not only surrounding a family in prayer but also with a financial blessing, helping the parents after their baby boy was born with an extremely rare birth defect.

One-year-old Josiah Orange, the youngest child of Joseph and Precious Orange, has a condition called cloacal exstrophy, where part of his large intestine is outside of his body with two halves of the bladder connected to it. He was also born with only one leg.

The Orange family attends Brown Missionary Baptist Church every Sunday, but this week’s service was a little different. They were gifted a $5,000 check from their congregation.

Little Josiah has been at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital since he was born last year and is expected to be there until next year. His parents said he’s the second baby born in the country with this condition.

“It sends me into depression sometimes, but I’ve learned how to cope with it. For the period of time that he’s been at Le Bonheur, I’ve learned to cope with it,” Precious Orange said.

“I’ve learned to deal with the situation but still be there for my kids. Even though, in the beginning, it felt different because it was different. We had so many emotions we didn’t know how to deal with,” Joseph Orange said.

According to John Hopkins University, this condition affects only 1 in every 400,000 births. The couple also has three other children.