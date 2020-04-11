Brothers donate KN95 masks to Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department now has 2,500 new KN95 masks thanks to a donation from two brothers.

“We decided to donate to MPD because we knew they were having the most difficult time in getting them,” Pravi Thakkar said.

Thakkar says his little brother Jay is the one who came up with the idea to donate the masks.

He started thinking about this donation back in January and worked with friends in Japan to get the orders in.

They reached out to MPD to see how many masks they would need.

“We gave 2500 as in an initial donation to MPD. They indicated they had 2450 people on staff,” Jay Thakkar said.

After making this massive donation, the brothers say they are working to get masks and other personal protective equipment for other local companies that are considered essential.

“We did something for the community, we might see other businesses do the same,” Pravi said. “Especially our peers and other people with resources to use their own supply or whatever it takes.”