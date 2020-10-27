Brothers charged in string of porch thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Caught on camera, a porch pirate takes a package from a home in Hickory Hill.

The get-a-way car is a dark vehicle with a white front bumper, and it fits the same description of one seen on several other home security cameras from Hickory Hill to High Point Terrace, between August and late October.

Police were able to link the car to 18-year-old Jerry Lawhorn who lives on Meadow Bend Drive, a street where police said he lifted packages from the porch of at least one other house.

WREG-TV went to Lawhorn’s address and a juvenile answered the door and said he was not home.

Police also said a clerk at this Citgo Station at Summer and Highland reported the occupants of a dark vehicle with a white bumper shooting a b-b gun at a man in the parking lot hitting him in the arm and back and shattering a car window.



The vehicle was spotted a few days later at Raines and Kirby Parkway where officers recovered a b-b gun pistol.



Lawhorn and his 13-year-old brother were in the car and police said Lawhorn admitted to having his brother in the car during the reported thefts.



The 13-year-old is also been charged but police aren’t saying what role he played in the crimes.