Brothers arrested after child, 70-year-old woman injured in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two brothers were arrested after more than 100 bullets were fired at a home in the Glenview area.
Police said Jerry and Jerrell Anderson were both involved in a shooting that left several people hurt along East McLemore back in June.
A two-year-old and a 70-year-old woman were among those victims. Eighteen other people were nearby when it happened.
Jerrell Anderson reportedly admitted to shooting at the home and his brother Jerry said he drove one of the getaway cars.
