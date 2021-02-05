Brokenhearted? Fundraiser offers a chance to name a rat and feed an American Eagle on Valentine’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Eagle Foundation is holding a unique fundraiser this Valentine’s Day.

For $25, the brokenhearted can buy a pre-frozen mouse and symbolically name it after, “your ex, your arch nemesis, your favorite frenemy, the side chick, the one that got away, or the one that didn’t give you the time of day.”

Purchases can be made online at American Eagle Foundation website.

All proceeds directly benefit the raptor rehabilitation center at the foundation’s headquarters in Pigeon Forge.

Rehab your Heart with Raptors began Feb. 1 and continues through Feb. 13.

The foundation says it will air a livestream beginning at noon on Valentine’s Day on the American Eagle Foundation’s channel on the streaming service Twitch.