MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of kids in Memphis is getting out of the house and jumping into new activities.

It’s only been a year since 15-year-old Journee Jones picked up a jump rope. “We’re building a community. It’s really a fun activity that keeps us out of the house,” she said.

The activity takes place at the Hickory Hill Community Center.

A few years ago, Jeanine Jones took the skills she learned growing up in Chicago to Memphis kids. By creating Youth Jump, she ensured that Double Dutch wouldn’t become a lost art.

“A lot of kids, their entertainment and fun, everything is cell phone. Video games. This takes you away from electronics to being in reality with people,” said Jeanine.

The fun activity also doubles as a form of exercise. “It’s a disguise workout. Instead of running on the treadmill, you can just jump,” said Journee.

Jeanine insists that double dutch is something that anyone can learn in less than a minute.

“You are going to end up laughing,” said Journee. “I do it for the laughs and giggles. It’s so much fun.”

Youth Jumps is jumping all across Memphis– at events and parades.”It means a lot that Memphis is seeing that this is a benefit to the community,” said Jeanine.

It’s helping to spread the joy of jumping to the next generation. “This goes beyond jumping rope,” Jeanine said. “This goes into your daily life skills, school work and chores.”