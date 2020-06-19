Volunteers to be recognized for hard work at Volunteer Memphis Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “There were no support groups in Memphis. There was just no one to talk to.”

In 2003, there wasn’t much support for people with pancreatic cancer. After a Memphis man lost his battle with the disease, his family stepped up.

“You need support and you need to talk to people who are going through what you’re going through,” said Alan Kosten with the Kosten Foundation.

Over the years, the Herb Kosten Foundation has raised over $2 million for cancer research but it started out small. Their annual 5k blossomed from a couple hundred people to now thousands of participants, bringing in a lot of money to help those in need.

It’s just one of the reasons why the foundation was chosen as one of the Non-Profit Innovative Volunteer finalists for the Volunteer Memphis Awards.

“We don’t have to get a lot of attention because it’s not about us.”

Like everyone at the Kosten Foundation, Linda Epps is dedicated to serving her community. She’s a member of The Raleigh Chicks, an aerobics group that feeds and serves so many people in Raleigh.

“Some ladies maybe have moved in from other places but majority did grow up in the community and they love where they live. They love it and embrace it and find out where that need is.”

The Raleigh Chicks are also finalists under the category Civic Group of the Year.

Like most volunteers say, they don’t do it for the recognition. They do it for the need.