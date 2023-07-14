MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Daryl Anderson made University of Memphis history by becoming the first Black man to earn a Ph.D. In Applied Linguistics.

The University of Memphis is more than a school for Dr. Anderson. In 2014, he met his wife as an undergraduate, and he’s worked there ever since. He was recently promoted to Academic Advisor.

In between meeting his college sweetheart and getting an office on campus, Anderson went back to being a student.

“Most people don’t know what applied linguistics is. It is the study of real-life issues dealing with language and how we solve them,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he has always had a love of language. He taught himself Spanish, and in elementary school, he taught his classmates sign language.

“I taught them sign language so we could communicate during class without getting in trouble with the teacher. So, that’s where my passion started,” said Anderson.

That passion helped him write his 300-page dissertation as he worked towards his degree for four years.

“A lot of work, a lot of sacrifices, a lot of understanding from family when I was physically present but not mentally, a lot of long nights, overnights on the computer, reading, studying,” said Anderson.

While pursuing higher education, Anderson was also raising two young boys.

“Having children, especially black sons that look up to you and follow you, it was a motivational force. I wanted them to see me do it,” said Anderson.

Anderson hopes to inspire any other young black boy watching, regardless of what they look like.

“You are not your hair. Your locs is just how you present yourself. I still take pride in the way I look. I love my locs and I don’t plan on cutting them,” said Anderson.

He is teaching us all to walk unapologetically across the stage of life.

“At the end of the day, no one can take away your education. You can have that in your back pocket always. You can always have that piece of paper,” said Anderson.