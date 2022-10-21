BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A kick of girl power is inspiring the next generation at a West Tennessee high school.

From football to softball to golf, Becca Bryant is an all-around athlete at Bolivar Central High School, but it’s the new No. 19 Tigers jersey that she now wears with pride.

Bryant is one of the first girls at her school to be a kicker on the football team.

“I didn’t think it was actually possible for me. It was a joke at the time,” said Bryant.

Becca jokingly asked to try out while interviewing head football coach Hayden Williams for her media class. It was quickly discovered her skills on the field are no joke.

“I jokingly said, ‘Look no further, your kicker is here,’ because I heard they didn’t have a kicker,” said Bryant.

She made four kicks.

“She hit four of six, and from that moment I said, ‘Ok you have a job,'” said Williams.

Becca said now she just feels like one of the guys.

“They are like my big brother, a lot of them. They are really encouraging. I remember my first time making a field goal and they all picked me up on the field, it was pretty fun,” said Bryant.

Coach Williams said not only does Bryant help the Tigers on the field but she also inspires the fans in the stands.

“She’s inspiring students at the school, elementary school and middle school (that are) coming out to the games. So, she has been big not only the team but the community as well,” said Williams.