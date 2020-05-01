Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry helps families in need during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “We have them all lined up by sizes on the shelf.”

Executive Director Cori Smith gave WREG’s Symone Woolridge a Facetime walk through of a warehouse she uses to store diapers for those in need.

Her non profit called Sweet Cheeks is just one of two diaper banks in the state of Tennessee.

“We’ve had some who are in tears like thank you so much. They honestly didn’t know what they were going to do. They’ve been using other things to get them through like, t-shirts and towels, putting their baby in those just to get them through.”

It’s a sad reality that some families have to find alternatives to child necessities like diapers. And now with the pandemic, it’s even harder as diapers are a hot commodity that are sometimes nearly impossible to get your hands on.

“During this pandemic I started getting emails every day like 10 to 20 emails a day saying I’ve been laid off or I can’t find a job. I need diapers.”

“We’ve had a 200 percent increase in requests for diapers since this pandemic started.”

As families started losing their jobs, Sweet Cheeks stepped up to help.

Just last week, Cori and volunteers served almost 1,500 families by distributing over 36,000 diapers, 28,000 wipes and nearly 5,000 feminine hygiene products.

“You come through, you fill out a short intake form and you let us know what size diapers you need. We give you a month supply of diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products.”

Sweet Cheeks has become a beacon of light that many are in need of right now.