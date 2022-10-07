For Michaela Turner-Stroud age is just a number.

At 69 years old, Michaela is a line dance instructor with Keep it Moving Cardio Line Dance group. The group of seniors meet at Collage Dance Center in Binghampton on Tuesdays.

Michaela says her dance moves are what kept her moving after an accident last year.

“In April 2021, I fell and broke all the bones in my right ankle. I really can not express enough, how keeping it moving physically was instrumental in my recovery. Many did not think I was going to be able to dance. Some thought I would be on a cane or walker, or looking at limb amputation; the break in my ankle being so severe. I had 3 torn ligaments and a fracture of my right tibia. I am also a diabetic,” said Michaela.

Just months after leaving rehab, Michaela was back. Now she is in front of packed classes and encouraging others to do the same.

“The music is continuous. We just dance and move to music that we like and even if they don’t know the steps they can still move,” said Michaela.

Shyronda Havard joined the group this year and hasn’t stopped moving since.

“We encourage each other and I love it and I love the bond that I’ve created,” she said.

At 52 years old, Havard is one of the youngest in the class.

“I’m in the class with 60-, 70- and 80-year old women who can outshine me with dancing and I want to be like that,” said Havard.

Michaela showed me the steps and I joined in. It took a couple times, but I finally got it.

There’s no age limit on staying active, meeting new people and being a part of a community, but there are endless benefits.

The concept originally started in Orange Mound with just 10 members. Starting next week the classes will be held at Bethel Labelle Community Center.