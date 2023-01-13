MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Orange Mound is filled with history. It’s because of that history, that many are now giving back in a big way to the next generation.

WREG’s latest Bright Spot focuses on one woman who has dedicated her life to uplifting her community.

Boxes of toys filled a room in the Orange Mound Community Center as donors from all across the Midsouth donated to kids in Orange Mound.

“When I tell you joy, unspeakable joy. It gives me [hope] to see those babies happy,” said Esther Cook Jones.

What started as a way to get people to put guns down in her neighborhood, has turned into a calling for Jones.

“I don’t want to say what I’m doing because it’s not me. It’s the God in me that allows me to do this,” said Jones.

From community clean-ups to coat drives to painting the park orange, Guns Down in Orange Mound helps many year-round but was started by one tragedy.

“The children that grew up with my children started getting killed. As time went on, my child had got shot,” said Jones.

Jones turned that heartache into healing.

With the help of her neighbors, Orange Mound decided to go white, just for one night, for their Inaugural Winter Ball.

“It will let our boys and girls know (they’re) queens and kings and we will be your servants for the night. (We will) bring them joy and happiness,” said Jones.

This same gym with Jones’ painting shining down became the backdrop to dozens of children on the dance floor and a visit from Santa.

As the saying goes “it takes a village to raise a child,” but Jones said it takes a mound.

“I want this to be a night they will never forget,” said Jones. “We bleed orange, we love our community. We (are) family.”