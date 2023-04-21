MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Akono Dixon went from growing up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, to working on set in Los Angeles, California.

Instead of following his family’s footsteps in medicine and law in Mississippi, he chose to pursue acting. “I’ll be honest. My mom thought I was making the biggest mistake of my life,” said Dixon.

After graduating from Desoto Central High School in Southaven, he took off for New York City.

“Three days after turning 18, I moved straight to New York and started modeling. I took the (bus). I had $80 in my pocket. I slept on the floor for three months,” said Dixon. But he didn’t stay down or give up and says that is how he landed role after role.

Dixon’s breakout role was being cast as Joshua in “Dolemite is My Name” starring alongside Eddie Murphy. Dixon can also be seen in “All American” and “Euphoria.”

“It’s been a dream come true,” said Dixon. Dreams turned into reality as he prepares for the premiere of his first lead role in Hallmark’s new movie, “Spring Breakthrough.”

“I found out about the role on Monday. I read it Tuesday, and I was on a flight Thursday,” said Dixon. Much like the last few years going from set to set, for Dixon, success is coming quickly.

“I want people to know that if I can do it, everyone can do it,” said Dixon.

“Spring Breakthrough” premieres April 30. The Hernando Golf & Racquet Club will have a screening of the movie, and it is open to the public.