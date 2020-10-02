Mid-South mom publishes book to explain pandemic to small children

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother of three has had her hands full at home, and since one of her children had questions about the coronavirus, she decided to make it a little easier for him to understand.

Gina Lewis is a stay at home mom in Bartlett. Her children range in age from four to just six months old.

“I feel like I’ve been in quarantine for four and a half years and now the world is joining me.”

Since her kids are so young, she needed a way to describe why the country has changed and why simple tasks like going to school is no longer an option for them right now.

“How do you put into words that the adults don’t know what’s happening right now?”

To make the coronavirus and the pandemic a bit easier to understand she decided to publish a book called When I See You Again.

The cover alone tells a story of kids playing outside with masks on and socially distancing.

Gina illustrated all of the pictures. She made sure to incorporate items and tools sitting in their home, and people we may see on the job everyday.

She based the book off of her oldest son Cyrus, using words he and kids just like him may feel right now. It acknowledges the uncertain times we are in while staying positive about what we can do and what will be able to soon.