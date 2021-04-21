Memphis teen turns passion for art into paycheck



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the corner of the Garrison’s home is a self-made office for school and work. It’s where 14-year-old Chase likes to make his art.

“He started out drawing and doodling all the time,” said mother Angela Garrison.

His favorite canvas turned out to be his jeans and white t-shirts forcing his mom to go shopping often for more. It quickly made sense as to why.

“He took some pictures in them and I was like, ‘boy you did that?’ And my husband was like, ‘boy you did that.’”

He said it all began in malls when he would see jeans with sparkles and patterns. He knew he wanted to create his own and now he’s turned his freestyle sketches into a business.

One pair he showed WREG’s Symone Woolridge held a special message to the community.

“I said mask up guns down because I would like to shed light on the violence and stuff, and I would like to say we shouldn’t be violent towards each other. We should just be safe at all times,” he said.

From sports designs to sorority jeans, Chase has made it all and it’s all done by hand. He said the painting means much more when the process is tedious. He wants to turn this passion into his paycheck.

“I would probably attend fashion design and major when I go to college,” he said.