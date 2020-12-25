Memphis sisters create dynamic learning experience for kids, parents during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online learning has become the new normal along with spending time at home. A former Memphis teacher teamed up with her sister to create a dynamic learning experience for kids and their parents.

“I was talking to some of my former coworkers that I know that are still teaching in Memphis and some of the struggles that they’re going through, and I wanted to do something to help,” explained Tristan Towns when asked about why she created her own YouTube channel called Storytime with Tristan.

In a year where kids are learning from home, her lessons couldn’t have come at a better time. But she still wanted to do something else for the kids.

“There’s something that we wanted all kids to be included in and I just couldn’t find that book,” she said.

For additional help on how to reach kids and even their parents, she turned to her sister Lacey Howard who is a stay-at-home mom.

“Often times in books there’s not a lot of teachable moments. You know? For parents to be able to say this is why this person looks like this or why this is like this,” said Lacey Howard.

That’s when the pair decided to publish their own book called “I Am Me.” The book depicts kids from all walks of life and includes affirmations like “I learn differently but I am special too” and “I am happy and fierce even though I have no hair.”

“It doesn’t matter their race, it doesn’t matter what you look like, what your abilities are, or anything like that we just .. our goal is to try to help as many people as possible see themselves represented in some way either through the illustrations or through the words,” Towns explained.

Their goal is to help eveyone embrace what they and others look like. They said that’s the most important lesson they can teach.