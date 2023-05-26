MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pageant participants are typically known for beautiful faces, but to earn this crown, it’s more about your work in the community.

Lydia Fisher’s voice catches your attention quickly. Then you notice her crown and sash. “My title is Miss Delta Blues Volunteer,” she said.

Her talent for singing is only part of what she hopes will get her crowned as Miss Tennessee Volunteer. “I grew up watching pageants and seeing all these amazing women. They are beautiful and talented, but knowing that, it’s so much more than that.”



Much more than a pretty face and beautiful voice. This pageant is all about service.

Last September, Lydia earned the title of Miss Delta Blues Volunteer, representing her hometown of Memphis. “I was just nervous,” she admitted. “I had the feeling of buzzing. I was like, ‘OMG, I did it.'”

Now she’s volunteered her time and talents all across the Volunteer State. Her latest role is here at Vision Academy in Cordova, teaching the next generation of musical theatre after school. “I love children and inspiring them, but I never saw myself as a teacher and taking on that responsibility.”

She was inspired by the influence teachers had on her growing up with a learning disability. “I am diagnosed with ADHD and an auditory processing disorder. What that is, I would describe it as dyslexia for speech. Sometimes when people say something, or I don’t understand, I take it the wrong way.”

But Lydia doesn’t let that slow her down. She says her degree in Musical Theatre from the University of Memphis has prepared her for stages of all kinds. “It means everything to me to have that backing of my own city. I’ve had so much support from everybody.”



With the support of her hometown, Lydia Fisher will take the stage this summer, hoping to get a bigger crown and a bigger purpose.



“To the little girl watching out there. There is something perfect for you. Don’t be afraid to go for it,” Lydia said.