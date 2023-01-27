A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way.

University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine.

“I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature you in a magazine.’ I screamed. It was so cool,” said McGlown.

Beating out other women from across the world, McGlown won second place in a six-month-long international virtual competition.

“This is the female version of Muscle and Fitness, so it’s Hers. That’s a pretty big brand and you can find them at any newsstand,” said McGlown.

McGlown is no stranger to large audiences, her fitness journey after giving birth has garnered nearly 100 thousand followers on Instagram.

“While I was pregnant, I worked out up until the day I gave birth,” said McGlown.

It was the days after giving birth that kept her from visiting Ambishun Fitness in Northeast Memphis.

“I had an unplanned C-section. That was detrimental to my strength. I cried,” said McGlown.

Tears and change that many women can relate to.

“Changes with my body hit me hard because you still have a stomach and look pregnant even after you give birth, even a few months later,” said McGlown.

One year, one magazine cover, and one beautiful baby girl later, McGlown is better than ever and dedicating her life to new moms working to feel confident in their new bodies.