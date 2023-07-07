MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 1977, Art Gilliam has owned WLOK, Memphis’ first black-owned radio station. The blue and yellow building sits in downtown Memphis, about two blocks from the National Civil Rights Museum.

There have been changes to WLOK radio’s exterior in recent years, but in ’77, there were historic changes internally.

“The broker said there is a station in your hometown for sale,’ said Gilliam. “I said, ‘Which one,’ and he said, ‘WLOK.’ I had grown up listening to WLOK as a teen. I was talking to him about radio in general. I was interested in radio.”

Gilliam’s move to the corner office instead of on the mic shifted history forever.

He is now a 2023 National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee. “I was completely surprised,” said Gilliam. “When I grew up, I was riding on the back of the bus, by law. So from the back of the bus to the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame is a long way.”

Historic radio personality Melvin Jones was there when Gilliam took over. “At that time, even though legislation passed, we still did not have equal rights at WLOK and in media. You had Blacks on the air, but you didn’t have them in the business office,” said Jones.

Now, Jones’ picture stands on the main wall of the headquarters, along with tons of WLOK history. The memories honor those who opened the door for today’s hosts, like WLOK’s Chip Washington.

You can hear Chip and Gilliam weekly during Chips’ “Let’s Talk About It” segment.