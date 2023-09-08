MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family needs your help to change a teen’s life.

When you come into “Always Working Boxing and Fitness” owner, Mike Cook, says you have to be ready to work.

He says no one works harder than 17-year-old Terrance Hamilton, Jr. “I don’t know of him not working out a day,” said Cook.

Hamilton said boxing has taught him to “never give up.” Last year, even brain surgery was no match for him.

“It’s been a difficult journey. Terrance was born with tuberous sclerosis complex, so he really has been fighting for his life – Just like he boxes,” said Latrice Norman, Hamilton’s Mom.

Fighting a rare seizure disorder, autism, and epilepsy, has been a full-time job for him and his parents.

“Frequency can go from five times a day, then we have one day seizure free then we’re back to three seizures a day,” said Norman.

That’s why a seizure assistance dog would be a huge help, it would alert the family 40 minutes before Hamilton has a seizure. The problem is his family is $17,000 short.

“I want it for him, but I want it for the parents even more. They have dedicated every minute and second to Terrance,” said Cook.

So, Cook is taking matters into his own hands. He has planned a charity boxing match in Memphis to raise money for the service dog. Hamilton is set to be the main event.

Terrance’s Mom says they are hoping for two special guests at their charity match. Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa himself, and Creed’s Michael B. Jordan.