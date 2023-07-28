MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Husband and wife Richard Westbrook and Della Adams, recently restarted their fitness journeys to get a “second chance at life.” They were chosen independently of one another to become Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes.

The couple works out multiple times a week at Lifetime Fitness in Collierville.

At 70 years old and 64 years old, Adams said, “It’s never too late to start, but you do have to start.”

Adams said looking back on when she was more than 200 pounds, starting wasn’t a choice for her but was a life-or-death decision. “I was extremely overweight, very weak, and I couldn’t go up a flight of stairs without stopping to catch my breath,” said Adams.

Her husband also made the decision to turn his life around. “There was a 23-year downward spiral, and I ballooned up to 200 pounds. I had high blood pressure, high cholesterol and terrible seasonal allergies,” said Westbrook.

Now, they are sharing their experience nationally with AARP and representing Memphis as Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes. They are sharing their fitness journeys with older adults across the country looking to get healthy.

“It’s great to have a workout partner, but she’s my partner in everything,” said Westbrook. “We help each other and encourage it each other, and it makes all the difference,” said Adams.

For more information: Welcome to Senior Planet – Senior Planet from AARP