Memphis 5-year-old is on a mission to give to those in need this Easter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carl Grandberry is a five-year-old on a mission to give to those in need.

"His dreams are to make children happy," said his mother Shauna Jones. "He said happy, excited, pretty and handsome."

Through A Child's Dream International, he feeds the homeless and is always planning ways to give. This year, Carl has one wish for East Sunday.

"I don't want them to be lonely."

He's raised money to buy items like markers and teddy bears to put in Easter baskets for other kids.

Last year around Easter, he raised money to 40 baskets to give to families. Around Christmas that giving spirit continued when he gifted over 50 families with toys and apparel.

"He can just see somebody, a new child and he's like, 'Momma can we give them this?' And I'm like, 'Lil Carl where are you getting all of this money from?' I don't know, he told me that he's going to be rich so I'm praying that he does."

This year Carl plans to give away 100 baskets.

"Did you want to give these out?" asked WREG's Symone Woolridge.

"Yes."

"Ok, so who did you want to give these out to?"

"Kids."

"Why?"

"Because I want them to be happy."

Carl is hoping to share the spirit of giving and hard work.

If you would like to help, email shun34@aol.com or visit Carl's Facebook page.