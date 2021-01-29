Ballet company highlights dancers of color, prepares for performance honoring the legacy of pioneers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Thomas started dancing at the age of seven. He took a liking to ballet, but saw a problem that exists in so many forums.

“I was always the only one and always felt that I had to be something different. I had to be another color, a lighter color for them to like me,” he told WREG’s Symone Woolridge.

He said discrimination hindered his ability to land gigs he knew he was more than capable of getting.

“Let’s say in Nutcracker, my friend who is blonde and blue eyed is going to be the prince but I’m going to be the rat. We still have the same level of technique and ability, but I didn’t look the part back then,” he explained.

“And how did you take that?” asked Woolridge.

“Good question. How did I take that? I was angry. I think I was angry for a very very long time,” he admitted.

But that anger turned to determination.

He said a lot of Black families just don’t know how they can pursue this as a career and they don’t see as many people of color in dance.

“They hire them, and they don’t really dance so they sit in the court of ballet or they don’t get promoted or they just sit there so they’re just there because it looks good,” said Thomas.

That’s where Collage Dance Collective comes in. It’s a non-profit that originally started as a pickup company in New York. With so many companies there, Thomas and Executive Director Marcellus Harper questioned their location and eventually made the decision to move to Memphis.

“We started with one child in the basement of a church,” Thomas recalled.

They built on their idea of a school and called it the Collage Dance Conservatory. One student grew to 250, and now Collage teaches 500 students in community programs.

“I’m proud to be a Collage student,” said senior Libiya Gray.

Gray said Collage pushes her potential. This year, she’s performing a solor for “Rise,” a Collage winter performance showcasing the ongoing fight for civil rights and social justice, and honoring the legacy and contributions of Black voices.

“We have to make sure that we are the best in the room because we are just as good, if not better,” she said.

These rooms, filled with people who look just like them.

“To have the kids see us here, it makes you work harder,” said instructor Miyesha McGriff. “It makes you know that there is little people looking at you because ‘I can do this!’ you know? Because I look like her.”

McGriff is the lead female dancer in “Rise.” It was a role that she wasn’t always confident she would get.

“Especially in the times that we are in right now, “Rise” hit me hard this year and I felt I had a duty to be as confident and as strong as I could be in that role,” she said.

Confidence. It’s the key to Collage’s doors as students come together to reach one common goal of knowing the sky is the limit.