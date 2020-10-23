Local teens step up to help stranger battling cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mary “Liby” Bruce is your typical 15-year-old girl and, like many teens, she experienced what she and her mother thought were growing pains.

“She had lost some weight and different things and so, finally after so many times of her one leg hurting I took her into the doctor,” said her mother Michelle Bruce.

After tests they learned that she had cancer when she was 14. She has a rare type of cancer that occurs in the bones or in soft tissue around them.

“Her tumors have metastasized so she’s got them throughout. They’re in her liver, they’re everywhere.”

“They say she is dying, that she is not going to make it. But we know God can pull us through anything so he will help us through this.”

Despite the unknown, the family has been staying strong through faith and those around them – even complete strangers.

Which brings us to Forrest City Junior High School.

In early October, the girl’s volleyball team decided to do something to help.

“We hear the announcements, and you think okay, they’re going to donate, and I look up and my girls are leaving the courts and they’re going to the locker room to get their money to donate. So of course, I start digging in my backpack,” recalled Forrest City volleyball coach Amber Main.

“A lot of people are starting to give up now with Covid and things and I just wanted to make sure that she knows that even though we don’t really know her we’re still thinking about her and we want her to get better,” said Lauryn Hailey.

They gathered enough money to make a big difference.

“It was a blessing that God gave us that opportunity to do it,” said Jasmyn Turner.

They all had a message for Liby.

“She should just keep fighting because life is actually worth it.”

“Just don’t give up. Don’t get discouraged in the fight. Just keep fighting.”

If you would like to follow Liby’s journey, click here.