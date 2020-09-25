Local sorority raises funds to help students attend HBCUs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Across the country, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities. And here in Memphis, the local Beta Epsilon Omega chapter is really working to help students achieve greatness and raise awareness of the importance of investing in these colleges.

This week they hosted a virtual fundraiser they call Party with a Purpose: HBCU Impact Day. It was filled with fun and funds.

Plenty of Memphis students attend HBCU’s and many of these students make it through college with the help of the community.

Take senior Reginae Butler for example.

“I feel like I’ve grown so much and developed so much in my blackness and I just love it.”

She’s a leader on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and a recipient of scholarships provided by the organization.

“I don’t know where I would be without it because it just always gives me that extra boost or that extra help at Clark.”

Many faces filled Zoom screens during the virtual event. They reflected on memories at HBCUs and how the organization and the community can lend a hand to students.

The proof is in the pudding.

“I’m not just doing this for myself, I’m doing this for every person that I walked in the path of, every person that has walked Clark college, every person that has walked Atlanta Universities Centers. So I’m not just doing it for me at Clark Atlanta.”