Girls on the Run works to empower youth physically and mentally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Girls on the Run is a national organization that has served over one million youth and it’s even growing right here in the Mid-South.

In 2018, the program started with just 48 girls and 40 volunteers. Now they’ve served over 350 girls all while teaching them important life lessons from the importance of working out to embracing one another.

“They learn to appreciate their differences and embrace their similarities.”

The name speaks for itself, but it doesn’t speak for eveything.

“I learned to make friends and to be kind to each other.”

The girls workout together, breaking a sweat and barriers in their minds. They focus on social and emotional development, powering their inner strength by learning life skills to develop a sense of identity.

“The activities are always really fun.”

When 11-year-old Lorelei Sweeny joined she was not a fan of running. But after a year she is blossoming.

“It is a great way for girls to feel safe and just have a good time while learning about their own wellness and mindfulness.”

Like almost everything else this year, the program has gone virtual, but the 5k they work toward evey year is still going to happen at a distance in their own space.

By the end of the program year, the girls will be much more confident physically and mentally. That lesson is life changing.

