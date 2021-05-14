Germantown student setting the bar high while changing her community for the better

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s typical for parents to rave about their children, and it’s understandable why Trinity Jenkins’ parents are so proud.

“She was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society, National Junior Beta Club, she danced with the divas of Olive Branch,” said mom Taran. “”She right now has a 4.2 GPA. She’s the president of her SGA club and she’s on the yearbook staff.”

From high school crowns to plenty of awards, Trinity is setting the bar.

“When I look at things within the community, I always see everything as the more you do, the better,” she said.

She has her hands in almost everything, but the most recent accomplishment involves Girl Scouts, an organization she has been a member of for 10 years.

The organization contacted Trinity about its leadership program, She Leads! Memphis. She is now one of the lead representatives in the Mid-South for She Leads!, jump starting the program at Germantown High School.



“What we do in the club is community service, we talk about leadership, we talk about things that younger girls or girls that may be older that missed out on this throughout their development years,” said Trinity. For Sexual Assault Awareness Month they visited the Shelby County Victims and Rape Crisis Center, heard victim stories and donated gift bags.

It’s about learning, relating and gaining a new perspective. It’s one of many reasons Trinity’s involvement in work, school and her community is so important.