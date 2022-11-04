GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons.

“I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen.

Now, customers stop by The Sift Bakery in Germantown for a homemade treat.

This pastry chef is cooking up more than sweet treats; She is spreading sweet energy across Memphis.

“It was like, ‘Hey, we need to do something good. What can we do?’ And (the) #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge got started,” said Bowen.

Bowen started the #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge encouraging Memphians to do random acts of kindness and post about it on social media to encourage others to do the same.

The simple concept quickly went from a hashtag to a social media movement.

“The reactions have been incredible. We had a challenge and didn’t expect people to sponsor the baskets,” said Bowen.

Ultimately, a long list of businesses across Memphis donated products or money for a gift basket for two donors who participated in the challenge.

“Sometimes Memphis gets this bad rep like were just this really dangerous city and people are leaving. There are good people here,” said Bowen.

Good people like Bowen who remind us all in the 901 to spread kindness 365.

“You just never know. What you do for someone else can turn their whole day around,” said Bowen.