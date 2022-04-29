As the playoffs heat up, fans all around Memphis are repping for the Grizzlies, with some wearing jerseys and some wearing hats. One father-son duo is taking their love to another level.

Every game day, fans pack FedEx Forum, showing their love for the Grizzlies. But this father is taking the love in his heart and putting it on his son’s head.

Marlo Matthews has been cutting hair since he was 12 years old.

“I don’t know how to fill out an application,” Marlo said. “This is all I know how to do.”

So naturally, he cuts his 14-year-old son King’s hair. But with a twist: he’s done designs from the ESPN logo to our very own News Channel 3 logo.

“I’m used to getting a haircut like every day or every week or a new design,” King said. “So, it’s like art on my head everyday.”

This playoff season is no different.

“He was like ‘I’m doing something for the Grizzlies.’ I’m like ‘ok,'” King said.

Two words: GO GRIZZ.

“It gathers kids around to have conversation, and the more kids I can put around my son, the more kids I can teach,” Marlo said. “Cause you can’t just be a father to just your kid. You gotta father all those around.”

Another two words: Ja Morant, King’s favorite Grizz basketball player.

“Cause he dunking and he confident and cocky,” King said. “it’s fun to watch.”

“Grizzlies gives us something to watch and something to hope for, and it shows them if you work hard, you can become successful in the city you’re in,” Marlo said. “So, ja and those people on the team make them have something to look up to.”

When you look beyond the lines of this fly haircut, you’ll see the hope it gives to fans who bleed Beale Street blue.