Faith over fear: Fitness instructor focusing on mind and body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sometimes our passions come to us naturally and sometimes it takes a little time. For April Wilson, the time is now.

“My marriage was failing, my parents were sick and I was trying to take care of them, take care of my two sons, experiencing some things on the job and I was so unhappy,” she told WREG’s Symone Woolridge.

She knew something had to change and turned to her faith.

“I could feel him tugging on my shoulder like ‘listen girl, get up and do what God wants you to do,'” she said.

As a former dancer, she began to workout at the gym. She said people would ask to join her in her workouts and that’s when she realized that one of her hobbies was also her calling.

With no license, equipment or facility, she still made it work. She came up with a fitness company called Fit Faith. Her first event brought dozens of women to class and now she’s partnering with companies and even has her own clothing line.

“I want them to know it’s okay to fall off but you have to pick yourself back up,” she said.

If staying active is the lock, motivation is the key. Not only does she teach faith over fear in her Zoom workouts, she uses the same message at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where she now works as a medical lab scientist.

“I started working in the Covid lab and at that time we didn’t’ know much about Covid. We didn’t know how safe it was but I did it because it was for the safety of our patients,” she said.

When leaving the hospital, she heads to get her four- and eight-year-old boys from school. After that, her time is spent motivating clients who too are experiencing what she has.

“I take them to school every day and I’m at work and when I get off work and then I change roles,” she said. “I was the scientist and now I’m the coach.”

Her motto is faith over fear, because that is the cure for everything. It’s what she believes will get us all through these trying times.