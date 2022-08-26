MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson.

So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to be his wife at St. Jude, adding to their long list of St. Jude memories.



“I had no idea,” said Quiroz.

Her shock was all caught on camera.

“It was like a very official ‘hey guys, come here we are doing a photo shoot for the volunteers. We really want to promote volunteerism’ email and it was volunteer week,” said Quiroz.

But there was no picture day except their surprise engagement photo shoot.

“I come up and I’m like ‘Jordan, we are overdressed. Where are the volunteers? Let’s tell them we are getting dinner after.’ This is just awkward,” said Quiroz.

Jordan Watson and Kelly Quiroz engagement photo (provided photo)

While St. Jude doesn’t seem like the most popular place to pop the question, it brings Jordan’s and Kelly’s love full circle. A love that dates back to 2019.

“The first day we were in orientation, she was sitting across from me and I noticed she was a pretty Memphis girl that was going to be volunteering with me,” said Watson.

“I definitely thought he was a cute guy but I didn’t think much of it,” said Quiroz.

Pretty soon Watson started scheduling his volunteer shifts with Kelly’s.

“We had one job, and it was the “Happy Cart.” The Happy Cart is where you go to each kid’s room and you provide crafts, games, and toys,” said Watson.

Much like the families at St. Jude, the Happy Cart became the center of their happiness.

“We talked about faith, we talked about personality and all that. We really started getting to know each other in the hallways at St. Jude,” said Quiroz.



“Of course, this is where I wanted to get engaged to her. I mean if St. Jude wanted to marry us here I would’ve done that, too. St Jude is just a special place for us,” said Watson.

Their love of giving back led to their own love story.