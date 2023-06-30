MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 2010, music has set the mood at the Ultimate Ballroom as dancers glide through an exercise of brain and body.

“What unites them all is music and movement,” said owner Mykhaylo Konstantynov, known as Misha.

Thrust into dancing at 10 years old in Ukraine, Konstantynov said owning a dance studio is in his DNA but ballroom dancing is apart of his culture.

“It’s huge. Girls and boys start at 5 or 6 years old, so at 10 years old I was a little bit late,” said Konstantynov.

He was right on time when he moved to Memphis in 2006. According to Konstantynov, ballroom dance is for everyone.

“What’s so unique is it brings people of all walks of life,” said Konstantynov. Teachers, lawyers and doctors all dance at his studio.

April Lyndon is an architect who dances.

“When people hear ballroom they often think of an older couple doing the waltz but there is salsa, tango and cha cha. There is a style for everyone,” said Lyndon.

Konstantynov and other instructors have worked with Lyndon for a year. Now, she is already dancing competitively.

“I’ve made so much progress. I can’t explain it,” said Lyndon. “As I get older it gets harder to do rigorous exercise in a gym. This way, I’m interacting and don’t realize how hard I’m working.”

In Ukraine, dancing is a career but Konstantynov has learned in America it can be fun foot work that keeps us healthy mentally and physically.

“(Ballroom dancing) improves your memory because it’s constant exercise for your brain to memorize steps, routines and marks. (It is the) same for your body,” said Konstantynov.