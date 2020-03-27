Bright Spot: Setting the bar at Old Dominick Distillery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "I frequently get mister in the emails so I think it definitely surprises people when I walk in the room."

Alex Castle has been in the distillery business for 10 years and since she joined Old Dominick in 2015 she's gone from head distiller to master distiller to now, senior vice president.

She was even the first female head distiller in Tennessee since prohibition.

"Fortunately I'm not the only one anymore. There are three, I think three, female master distillers in the state now."

The morning WREG's Symone Woolridge met with her, Castle led her around the areas where the magic happens.

"We'll pump it into one of these fermenters and what happens in here is it will actually consume all sugars."

She said more and more women are breaking into the industry and creating a name for themselves in a male dominated business.

"I'm just doing my job. I'm just doing what I love and got the opportunity to pursue it. I know not a lot of people get to do that."

Castle uses the new normal as an example to those who have ever doubted themselves and the difference they can make to so many people.

"The best way to succeed is don't even acknowledge the fact that there are road blocks, just plow right through them and don't even acknowledge them and honestly, it's that much easier."