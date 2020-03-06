Bright Spot: 17-year-old launches own cosmetic line, Autumn Doll Cosmetics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seventeen-year-old Autumn Newberry spends hours in her room mixing, matching and labeling her cosmetic products.

“I had to figure out what women wanted in the cosmetic industry.”

Detailed research online taught Newberry everything she needed to know about creating a website, marketing and making her own products.

She combines a little bit of this and a little bit of that to make Autumn Doll Cosmetics magic happen.

Newberry is soft spoken, but knows exactly what she wants and how she wants it. She knew she wanted a long-lasting. smooth lip gloss to fill the need of girls and women.



She handles orders, shipments, photo shoots and anything else she needs to make her business happen.

“I’ll come home after school and I’ll be working from 2:30 to seven o’clock. It takes me hours.”

Not only does she run her own business, Newberry is also a great student.

“I have a 4.0 GPA.”



She doesn’t miss a day of school, hoping to use what she’s learned to enhance her work-flow.



After completing a summer internship at a law firm, Newberry decided she didn’t want to work a regular nine to five job, but rather work for herself. She asked her mother, who is a graphic designer, to make her logo and her accountant father to help with her books. The rest is history.

A vision board, a schedule and business plan sits where Newberry works. It all comes as a reminder of what she is working towards and just how far she’s come.