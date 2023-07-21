MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six-year-old, Triston Lathen, has taken his interest in games and streaming to create a business called Triston’s Turn.

Streaming allows Triston to play gamers across the world as others watch online. His favorite competition is right at home. “My dad always lets me win. He goes easy on me,” said Lathen.

Triston’s Turn started during the pandemic and has now grown to include more than gaming and streaming, social media content and merchandise.

“When I was 4, I saw YouTubers selling stuff like shirts and hats. That’s why I told him [my dad] I can make shirts,” said Lathen.

“He came up with his own tagline, ‘Built Different,’ and it grew overnight. We just let him be the captain of it,” said Tony Lathen, Triston’s dad.

The brand now has hats, t-shirts, backpacks, and, most recently, coloring books.

“A lot of times, they have a bad outlook on games. They say kids are spending too much time on games, but Triston started with a stutter– this built his confidence. He’s reading better and speaking better,” said Tony.

Now, Triston makes straight A’s and continues to set goals for himself. According to Triston, his secret is trying his best.

“He’s an intelligent kid, and I’m just blessed to be his dad,” said Tony.

