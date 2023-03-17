MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 4-year-old Isaiah Bryant is not a pharmacist just yet, but he is making himself comfortable at South Memphis’ Champions Pharmacy.

“Hello, my name is Isaiah Bryant, and I’m presenting Dr. Charles Champion. He was the first Black pharmacist in Memphis, Tennessee,” said Bryant.

Isaiah’s Pre-K Black History Month project has led to much more than his mom expected. “I said it would be perfect to do Dr. Champion. [He has] a legacy here in the city of Memphis, and it just all made sense,” said Tamara Odle.

Odle posted the project of the late Dr. Charles Champion on Facebook, an ode to one of the first Black pharmacists in the city. Champion opened the doors of Champion Pharmacy back in 1981, decades before future doctor Isaiah Bryant would walk in.

“During the time we lost our father, what I really feel is that Dr. Champion has paved the way for the little ones,” said Dr. Carol L. Champion, also known as “Cookie.”

After thousands saw Isaiah’s video on Facebook, he was asked to speak at church. He was even invited to Champion Pharmacy for a hands-on tour. “Exposure is key. The children won’t know if they never see it. Having the hands-on experience is priceless,” said Odle.

“He is the best Dr. Champion in the whole world!” said Bryant.