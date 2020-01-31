Bright Spot: Volunteers help cancer patients through Road to Recovery program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lori Kuhuski remembers the terrifying moment her life changed.

"He called me into his office and said, 'You have cancer and there's no treatment.'"

She ultimately beat the disease and found herself all the years later working to help others through the American Cancer Society.

"I, myself was diagnosed with cancer 30 years ago and it was awful then and it continues to be awful when you hear those three words you have cancer."

As the Shelby County coordinator for the organizations Road To Recovery program, she spends her day matching cancer patients with volunteer drivers who can transport them to and from treatment. It's a task that only requires a small amount of time but a whole lot of heart.

Kuhuski drove as a volunteer for more than two years. She said connecting with patients was what it was all about.

But with so many patients, the need far outpaces the supply. The program is hoping to increase the number of drivers to nearly two dozen.

If you would like to help, click here.

If you need transportation help, call 1-800-227-2345.