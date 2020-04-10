Bright Spot: 70-year-old Memphis woman inspires others through determination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Life is full of the unexpected. For students, that may mean choosing another path after high school or even during college.

"Never lose sight of those goals and those inspirations because we have gifts."

Carolyn Leavy is one who never finished. She attended the University of Memphis in the late 1960's before dropping out her sophomore year.

"I didn't have the business intelligence that I needed to feel comfortable."

At 70-years-old Leavy is enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University and completing online classes. She's on her way to graduating Cum Laude.

"My GPA is 3.63."

Last month she was contacted by the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, an honors organization that recognizes high-achieving students. Less than 10 percent of college students nationwide are invited to join.

"Oh, I was so elated and so excited," she said.

It's taught her that age has nothing to do with determination.

"I hope that it inspires others, it creates a cycle of inspiration especially for the younger generation. You're never too old to learn and that means you could aspire to do whatever it is that you set your mind to do."