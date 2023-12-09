MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill store selling perfume and cologne became the latest target of smash-and-grab thieves.

The glass door of Memphis Fragrance on Winchester was boarded up Saturday morning. Police say around 4:30 a.m., someone threw a large brick through the door, triggering the store’s alarm.

They failed to get inside, but the store’s owner told police the same suspects tried to get in the same way two days earlier.

Surveillance video shows two suspects who threw the brick through the glass, the tried to use bolt cutters to get through a chain-link gate. They were traveling in a dark-colored Nissan.

A few days ago, thieves got into an East Memphis Ulta store and got away with thousands in perfume and cologne.

Meanwhile City Gear stores in the Memphis area have been broken into some 60 times this year, prompting the company to add security and plead with law enforcement and government officials for help.