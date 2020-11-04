Breonna Taylor memorial moving to an African American museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A memorial for Breonna Taylor will be moved from a downtown park into a nearby museum in Louisville, Kentucky.
The outdoor memorial honoring Taylor with a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos is currently at Jefferson Square Park, the base for months of protests. Shameka Parrish-Wright is co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
She approves of the move into the Roots 101 African American Museum. It’s not clear when the move will happen. Museum founder Lamont Collins says space in the museum will be dedicated to Taylor and other victims of racism and police brutality.
