‘Breaks my heart this is happening’ Knoxville mayor visits officer shot at high school in the hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville officer shot Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School “is conscious and in good spirits” according to Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Kincannon visited the unidentified officer Monday afternoon at UT Medical Center. Knoxville police say the officer was shot at least once and sustained “non life-threatening injuries.”

“I said ‘thank you for acting so courageously to protect the people inside the school’ and he said he’d rather it be him that hurt than anyone inside the school.,” Kincannon said.

“Breaks my heart this is happening and my thoughts and prayers are with everybody affected particularly those in and around the Austin-East community,” Kincannon said. “They’ve been through a lot.”

The response was quick and the scene is secure, Kincannon said, praising those inside the school and those who responded to the situation.