BREAKING: Suburban New Orleans gun store shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

Jefferson Gun Outlet, 6719 Airline Drive

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working a shooting investigation at the Jefferson Gun Outlet located at 6719 Airline Drive in Metairie, La.

Current reports list at least three dead, including the gunman, and two innocent bystanders injured.

JPSO responded the call shortly before 3 p.m.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto addressed the media two hours later.

“This is a developing scene. I will be brief on what I can give you at the time,” stated Sheriff Lopinto. “We had one initial shooter at the scene, who hit two victims inside the location. Both of them have been pronounced deceased here at this location.

“It appears several individuals engaged the original suspect, whether inside the location or out here in the parking lot. We have a total of three deceased including the two that were inside. Out here on the scene itself, we have two additional that were hit by gunfire and were transported to University Hospital where I am told they are in stable condition at this point in time.

“From what I understand I have multiple shooters at this location that were either customers, employees or individuals here at the location itself and we are trying to put it all together and piece it together from what we have in this developing scene.”

ATF New Orleans Field Division is also on the scene.

Additional information will be released when available.