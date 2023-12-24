MEMPHIS – This week-long Christmas break couldn’t come soon enough for the Memphis Tigers as the grind of the tough non-conference schedule put together by Penny Hardaway has taken a toll on the Tigers.

Especially Saturday against Vanderbilt.

After beating three Top 25 teams in a span of nine days, the U of M struggled with the 4 and 7 Commodores. The Tigers trailed Vandy for over 20 minutes in a game that came down to the final shot.

The good news is… the shot didn’t go in.

Memphis running its winning streak to five straight and an uber impressive 10 and 2 on the season. A record that includes seven wins over the Power five including a 4 and 1 mark against the SEC.

The Tigers seven Quad one and Quad two wins during the non conference is second best in the country… only to Purdue.

Hardaway has really challenged his team and they have delivered. Now they need some time off.

“We are really ready to get some rest. This has been very taxing on me for the last nine games because every game has been a very tough game. I haven’t gotten much sleep,” Hardaway said. “I’m really proud to be 10-2 after these first 12 games. I couldn’t have imagined it being any better.”

Hardaway also had a message to his team as they take those few days off.

“After the game, I just told them, let’s be proud of ten and two because that’s phenomenal. But let’s also reflect on what we need to do better individually, coming back,” Hardaway added. “I think this was a blessing because of how we won the game. So now when we come back, we know we can’t let up. It was a test.”

The Tigers return to take on Austin Peay on Saturday, October 30th.