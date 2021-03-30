Brad Paisley, country stars to raise funds for zoos, including Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music stars are coming together to raise money for zoos and aquariums hit hard financially by the pandemic, including the Memphis Zoo.

The All Together For Animals Concert will be held Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. and will feature virtual performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna, Riley Gree, Jessie James Decker and Shy Carter.

Tickets start at $30 and all of the proceeds raised will go to help the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and its 240 members provide for the animals in their care.

For more information and tickets, click here.