Boy missing from Alcorn County facility found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the boy who went missing from an Alcorn County facility confirms he has been found as of Sunday afternoon.

Nathan Covarrubias’ mother, Carrie, confirmed it during a phone call with WREG.

She says she was informed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the development but did not have any further information.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook Nathan was found in Hardeman County, Tennessee near Middleton and is being taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

According to a missing person’s poster from the FBI, Covarrubias was last seen on May 29 at the Summits View Ranch for Boys in Walnut, MS.

WREG has reached out to the FBI for more information.

This is a developing story and WREG will keep you updated as we work to learn more.



