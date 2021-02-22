Bottled water scarce as water issues continue in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The boil water order for MLGW customers continues to affect tens of thousands of residents, and because water is in such high demand, it’s almost impossible to find in stores and shops.

In East Memphis on Monday, bottled water was being sold just as fast as it was made available. At one grocery store, a pallet of water was snatched up in minutes.

“People are trying to buy four or five cases at a time, knowing it’s saying two cases per customer. but they’re still trying to get four or five cases,” said Sarah Williams, who said she was truing to stck up just in case her water stopped running.

Most Memphians can’t even find water on sale. We observed empty water shelves at numerous stores. Some even had employees warning customers about being sold out before they entered.

MLGW: Boil water notice is in effect until further notice

The city of Memphis is trying to help, distributing water bottles to residents through numerous drives. Mid-Southerners are chipping in from other areas as well.

Lee Coffey runs a small distribution center, MSM Distribution, in north Mississippi and is helping supply as much water as he can.

“It’s just a blessing,” he said. “For the good Lord to even put us in a situation to help so many people, it’s a blessing.”

Need water?

Check here for a list of water distribution events in the area.